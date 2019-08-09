|
Transformers Authentics Titan Changers Found At US Retail (Dollar General)
2005 Boards member*Rookbartley*reports in our forums that the*Transformers Authentics Titan Changers have been Found At US Retail. This is our first US sighting of these new Authentics toys, after some sightings in Canada and Peru
a few weeks ago.. They are big and easy-to-transform 12-inch figures of*Optimus Prime, Bumblebee*and*Megatron*with a nice Evergreen packaging art. They were spotted at Dollar General store in*Fort Wayne, Indiana for affordable $10 each. Happy hunting!
