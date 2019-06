evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 465

Wanted -> Box/card only! TFSS 4.0 Bluestreak So this one is a stretch, to say the least



Does anyone have the box, card(s) and possibly the foam insert to the TFSS 4.0 Impactor & Bluestreak that they could part with?



This is expressly for people who want to keep the figs/accessories, but could stand to part with the packaging



Pls let me know, thx

