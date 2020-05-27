Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Comic-Con@Home Saturday: IDW in 2020 and Beyond Panel


The Comic-Con@Home IDW in 2020 and Beyond panel is now available for your viewing here, with Beast Wars anticipation high since mention of a new incoming comics series during IDW’s Future of Comics Today! WonderCon@Home 2020 Panel. With no specific mention of Beast Wars, several Transformers-relevant points made by Editor-in-Chief John Barber and outgoing President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Chris Ryall included (edited for length and clarity): Planning out a number of different future focus points, including the current Brian Ruckley Transformers (2019) series Hasbro has some really cool plans for where Transformers is &#187; Continue Reading.

