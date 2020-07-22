Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW Publishing: New Publisher, New VP of Creative Affairs Announced


TFW2005 member Issy543 refreshes our IDW Publishing executive team coverage with the announcements of Nachie Marsham as Publisher and Veronica Brooks‘ promotion to Vice President of Creative Affairs. Were honored to have Nachie onboard the IDW ship as he is a champion for novel storytelling and has an unequaled passion for this industry,* said Ezra Rosensaft, IDWs CEO. With Nachie at the publishing helm and Veronica stepping into a larger role within the company, our creators, immense catalog of beloved original content, and our audience who trusts us to continue to deliver great stories across screens and platforms, are &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Publishing: New Publisher, New VP of Creative Affairs Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



