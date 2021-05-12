Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Officially Licensed Transformers 1000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle By Renegade Game Studios


Renegade Game Studios have revealed a new officially licensed Transformers 1000-Piece jigsaw puzzle featuring the cover art for their upcoming Transformers deck building game. Read on for the product description: Illustrated by cover artist creator Matt Frank Puzzle comes in a resealable zipped plastic bag. Linen finish and low-dust. Poster included 1000 pieces, 50 cm x 70 cm, APPROX. 19.7″x27.6″ The puzzle is priced $20.00 and it’s available for pre-order via Renegade Game Studios website. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post Officially Licensed Transformers 1000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle By Renegade Game Studios appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



