Officially Licensed Transformers 1000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle By Renegade Game Studios
Renegade Game Studios
have revealed a new officially licensed Transformers 1000-Piece jigsaw puzzle featuring the cover art for their upcoming Transformers deck building game
. Read on for the product description: Illustrated by cover artist creator Matt Frank Puzzle comes in a resealable zipped plastic bag. Linen finish and low-dust. Poster included 1000 pieces, 50 cm x 70 cm, APPROX. 19.7″x27.6″ The puzzle is priced $20.00 and it’s available for pre-order via Renegade Game Studios website. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!
