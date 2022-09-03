Gaming chairs manufacturer Anda Seat
*have updated their website with a listing of some new officially licensed Transformers edition premium gaming chairs. These premium pvc leather*gaming chairs come in three different Transformers-inspired themes featuring G1 Optimus Prime, Bumblebee or Megatron art as well as logos and insignias. They are listed and ready to ship for $399.99 via Anda Seat website
. Now you can play your games in a proper Transformers style. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images attached to this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
