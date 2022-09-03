Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:01 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,872
Officially Licensed Transformers Edition Premium Gaming Chairs By Anda Seat


Gaming chairs manufacturer Anda Seat*have updated their website with a listing of some new officially licensed Transformers edition premium gaming chairs. These premium pvc leather*gaming chairs come in three different Transformers-inspired themes featuring G1 Optimus Prime, Bumblebee or Megatron art as well as logos and insignias. They are listed and ready to ship for $399.99 via Anda Seat website. Now you can play your games in a proper Transformers style. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images attached to this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Officially Licensed Transformers Edition Premium Gaming Chairs By Anda Seat appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



