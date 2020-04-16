Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Maccadam New Stock Image


Hobby Dengeki Web*have uploaded a new stock image of the*Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Maccadam. The new image surfaced as part of the promotional images of the*Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Transformers Cyberverse Action Masters.*While the name of this line may remind you of the non-transformable G1 Action Masters toys, its just the name chosen by Takara Tomy in order to release the*Cyberverse Deluxe Build-A-Figure line in Japan. As with the Cyberverse Deluxe toys, each 8 figures will include an extra bonus part to build a non-transformable* Maccadam figure that appeared in the new Transfomers Cyberverse cartoon. Click on the bar &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Maccadam New Stock Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



