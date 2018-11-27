|
Transformers writer Donald F. Glut at TFcon Los Angeles 2019
TFcon is very pleased to welcome Generation 1 writer*Donald F. Glut*as a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2019 for his first ever TFcon. In addition to The Transformers, he wrote many scripts for other 80s cartoons, including G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, Masters of the Universe, Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends, DuckTales and The Mighty Orbots. He also wrote the bestselling novelization of The Empire Strikes Back. Donald F. Glut is presented by*The Chosen Prime
