Nemesis Prime Joins Transformers: Forged To Fight


Kabam*have delivered their July update to*Transformers: Forged to Fight*players, and we have a very nice addition to the ranks:*Nemesis Prime. Nemesis Prime*is coming in a design based on the Voyager class Combiner Wars toy incarnation with the respective new black deco. You can add Thundercracker to your ultimate squad since July 11th at 10:00 AM PDT. The full Bot Intel Report can be found*here*at the official*Forged To Fight*website. You can also read on for the full profile and stats after the jump. Dont forget to join to the discussion about this character on the 2005 Boards! BOT &#187; Continue Reading.

