Hasbro Shuts Down Backflip Studios, Statement From Space Ape Games
Earlier today, a news surfaced
regarding Hasbro‘s decision to shutdown Backflip Studios; the publisher behind Transformers: Earth Wars. Hasbro stated the following: “We have made the difficult business decision to close Backflip Studios. Despite working with the studio for the past few years, weve been unable to find a viable path forward. While we hoped for a different outcome, all employees will ultimately be departing the organization. Affected employees have been informed and will be eligible to receive severance packages. We are also exploring potential opportunities for impacted employees that may be a fit for open positions within our » Continue Reading.
