Transformers Studio Series Wave 5 Leader Class, Wave 6 Voyager Class & Siege Wave 1 L
2005 Boards member Kotori Sonoda*reports that the*Transformers Studio Series Wave 5 Leader Class, Wave 6 Voyager Class & Siege Wave 1 Leaders are out In The Philippines. Studio Series Leader Dark Of The Moon Megatron and Revenge Of The Fallen Jetfire we spotted at*Toys R Us Glorietta for*3499.75 Philippine Pesos ($66.50 approximately). On the same store Studio Series Voyager SS-37 Rampage and Siege Leader Ultra Magnus were also found, so we can assume their respective wave partners SS-38 Optimus Prime (Bumblebee movie) and Siege Shockwave should be on the wild too.*Studio Series Voyagers were priced 2299.75*Philippine Pesos ($43.72) and Siege » Continue Reading.
