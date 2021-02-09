evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 1,147

Re: Moon Studio MS-01 Dark Night (G1 Getsuei) And MS-02 Ice Land (G1 Yukikaze) Gray P Man, might be bad form to talk about official in a 3rd party announcement



But whatever happened to that MP Raiden thing from last year?



Gone the same way as the "CHUG" Armada Optimus I guess

my Wanted thread

my Feedback thread __________________