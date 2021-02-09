Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Moon Studio MS-01 Dark Night (G1 Getsuei) And MS-02 Ice Land (G1 Yukikaze) Gray Proto


Via Transfans*we can share for your images of the gray prototypes of the new*Moon Studio MS-01 Dark Night (G1 Getsuei) And MS-02 Ice Land (G1 Yukikaze). These figures are modern takes on the Japanese G1 Trainbots and they are part of Moon Studio Radiatron / G1 Raiden combiner. As we can see from the images both figures look pretty detailed, specially in train mode. We also have a look at their respective combiner mode. As with the original G1 figures, each robot form one leg of the combiner. According to the information posted, each robot will be around &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Moon Studio MS-01 Dark Night (G1 Getsuei) And MS-02 Ice Land (G1 Yukikaze) Gray Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Man, might be bad form to talk about official in a 3rd party announcement

But whatever happened to that MP Raiden thing from last year?

Gone the same way as the "CHUG" Armada Optimus I guess
