First Complete Render Of Imaginarium Art Devastator

Imaginarium Art Facebook page has been updated to give us a look at their officially licensed GI Devastator statue. The grey render comes with the caption: "Nothing can withstand the might of DEVASTATOR!" The project was first announced back in last September with the title "Coming soon. Brutality at its purest form. Annihilate, demolish and devastate." The company previously worked on G1 SoundWave, G1 Rodimus Prime and G1 Ultra Magnus.