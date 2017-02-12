Imaginarium Art Facebook page has been updated
to give us a look at their officially licensed GI Devastator statue. The grey render comes with the caption: “Nothing can withstand the might of
DEVASTATOR!” The project was first announced back in last September
with the title “Coming soon. Brutality at its purest form. Annihilate, demolish and devastate.”.*The company previously worked on G1 SoundWave, G1 Rodimus Prime and G1 Ultra Magnus.
