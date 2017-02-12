Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,982
First Complete Render Of Imaginarium Art Devastator


Imaginarium Art Facebook page has been updated to give us a look at their officially licensed GI Devastator statue. The grey render comes with the caption: “Nothing can withstand the might of DEVASTATOR!” The project was first announced back in last September with the title “Coming soon. Brutality at its purest form. Annihilate, demolish and devastate.”.*The company previously worked on G1 SoundWave, G1 Rodimus Prime and G1 Ultra Magnus.

The post First Complete Render Of Imaginarium Art Devastator appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
