Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page RID Combiner Force One-Step Changers Blurr And Sideswipe Official Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,982
RID Combiner Force One-Step Changers Blurr And Sideswipe Official Images


Thanks to UK Retailer Smyths, we have with us the official images of Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force One-Step Changers*Blurr and Sideswipe. The figures were first seen in Philippines during a special release event. 2005 Boards Member Nevermore states that this is the third One-Step Changer Sideswipe for the RID line. Blurr is new and is a member of the Rescue Bots squad of the cartoon series of the same name. During a crossover episode,*Sideswipe met Blurr and the blue speedster expressed his interest to join “The Bee Team” of Robots In Disguise. Check out the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post RID Combiner Force One-Step Changers Blurr And Sideswipe Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Lot of 4 Transformers G1 Combiner Wars CW Combaticons Bruticus Deluxe Limbs MOSC
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Bumblebee Battle Ops Limited Metallic Costco Exclusive
Transformers
Planet X Dinobots Transformers PX-03 Neptune Sludge
Transformers
Planet X Dinobots Transformers PX-06 Vulcan Grimlock
Transformers
Toyworld TW-D03 Dinobots Transformers Grimshell Grimlock
Transformers
Planet X Dinobots Transformers PX-05 Quirinus Slag
Transformers
Planet X Dinobots Transformers PX-02 Caelus Swoop
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:28 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.