Thanks to UK Retailer Smyths, we have with us the official images of Transformers: Robots In Disguise Combiner Force One-Step Changers*Blurr
and Sideswipe
. The figures were first seen in Philippines
during a special release event. 2005 Boards Member Nevermore states that this is the third One-Step Changer Sideswipe for the RID line. Blurr is new and is a member of the Rescue Bots squad of the cartoon series of the same name. During a crossover episode,*Sideswipe met Blurr and the blue speedster expressed his interest to join “The Bee Team” of Robots In Disguise. Check out the » Continue Reading.
