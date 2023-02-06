The official Hasbro Korea Naver store is*revealing
*our first look at the in-package images of*Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Studio Series Bumblebee*and*Cheetor. Deluxe 100 – Bumblebee Convert the action figure from robot to Chevrolet Camaro mode in 23 steps and pose the Bumblebee toy in the included Volcano Showdown removable backdrop scene. Voyager 98 – Cheetor Convert the action figure from robot to cheetah mode in 24 steps and pose the Cheetor toy in the included Peruvian Jungle Discovery removable backdrop scene. You can check out the images, after the jump.
