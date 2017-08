Today, 11:45 AM #1 Chajee Generation 1 Join Date: Feb 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 93 Some MPs for Sale

Wife is asking to make some space so am selling duplicate MPs I have. Possibly another thread for loosed TFs, but for now these MPs.



They are all Hasbro TRU and all are MISB unless stated otherwise.

MP-04 Prowl - $80

MP-06 Bluestreak - $80

MP-07 Starscream - $160

MP Starscream Walmart Exclusive MIB - $150 I have been out of the collecting for quite some time so not sure about the pricing so OBO.



Prefer local pickup/meetup.



Feedback Thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=42863

