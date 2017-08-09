|
Isabela Moner Confirmed for Hascon
Hasbro continues to add events and talent to their upcoming convention Hascon, taking place on September 8-10 2017.* Earlier this week they confirmed Transformers voice acting legend Sue Blu, who voiced Arcee in the 86 animated movie and was the voice director for Transformers Beast Wars and part of Transformers Prime. Today they’ve confirmed that Isabela Moner will be in attendance and available for autographs / meet and greets.* Isabela played Izabella in Transformers The Last Knight this summer. Read on to check out additional details as many more non-Transformers focused guests were confirmed today as well! Hasbro Expands All-Star » Continue Reading.
