Today, 12:45 PM #1 accordv6 Generation 1 Join Date: Jan 2011 Location: winnipeg Posts: 24 Looking for Walgreens Exclusive Funko Figures - HELP!



Walgreens Exclusives



#82 Venom

#81 Spiderman 2099

#107 Iron Spider



Misc



Tom Bardy Touque - 59

Morbius 104 or 105

Miles Morales - 98

Spiderman - 45

Peter Parker - 34

DareDevil Red - 90

The Crow - 133

Juggernaut - 196 Walgreens



Thundercats



Lion-o - 102

Cheetara - 103

Panthro - 104

Mumra - 105

Snarf - 106



He-Man



He-man - 17

Skeletor - 19

Spikor - 20

Hordak - 21







I have the following for sale or trade:



Not sure how many people actually know what KIJIJI is but it is all over Canada and I have everything listed here for what I have for sale or trade



http://www.kijiji.ca/o-posters-other-ads/92347332





