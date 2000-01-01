TFcon is very pleased to welcome back James Roberts
the writer of the fan favorite comic book series Transformers More Than Meets The Eye
and Transformers Lost Light
to TFcon Toronto 2018
. Mr. Roberts will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the world’s largest Transformers convention and will have select scripts available.
TFcon Toronto – The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 13th to 15th, 2018. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2018.
Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2018 hotel block is now online
. Dealer registration is also now available.