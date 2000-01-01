Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,409

Transformers Writer James Roberts to attend TFcon Toronto 2018 James Roberts the writer of the fan favorite comic book series Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light to



TFcon Toronto – The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 13th to 15th, 2018. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2018.



TFcon is very pleased to welcome back the writer of the fan favorite comic book series Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light to TFcon Toronto 2018. Mr. Roberts will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the world's largest Transformers convention and will have select scripts available.

