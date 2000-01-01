Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:29 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,409
Transformers Writer James Roberts to attend TFcon Toronto 2018
TFcon is very pleased to welcome back James Roberts the writer of the fan favorite comic book series Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light to TFcon Toronto 2018. Mr. Roberts will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of the world’s largest Transformers convention and will have select scripts available.

TFcon Toronto – The world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 13th to 15th, 2018. TFcon Toronto will return to the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel in 2018.

Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2018 hotel block is now online. Dealer registration is also now available.
james roberts, tfcon toronto 2018

