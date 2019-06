Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,912

IDW’s Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Issue #1 Ganucheau Cover Art



Since the original Ghosts of Cybertron Previews World



The post







More... Since the original Ghosts of Cybertron Previews World listing informed us to expect covers from a number of various artists once the series starts next week, we are now pleased to share with you an Issue #1 cover by Paulina Ganucheau and Kendall Goode: Also I had no idea that Stay Puft’s fingers were flat on the ends until I drew this. The more you know. Full credits: (W) Erik Burnham (A/CA) Dan Schoening Share your take on the attached artwork by joining the discussion on the 2005 boards!The post IDW’s Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Issue #1 Ganucheau Cover Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel – 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



For more info go to __________________Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel – 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca