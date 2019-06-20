|
IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Issue #1 Ganucheau Cover Art
Since the original Ghosts of Cybertron Previews World listing
informed us to expect covers from a number of various artists once the series starts next week, we are now pleased to share with you an Issue #1 cover by Paulina Ganucheau and Kendall Goode: Also I had no idea that Stay Puft’s fingers were flat on the ends until I drew this. The more you know. Full credits: (W) Erik Burnham (A/CA) Dan Schoening Share your take on the attached artwork by joining the discussion on the 2005 boards!
The post IDWs Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Issue #1 Ganucheau Cover Art
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca