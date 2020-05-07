Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Newage NA H22 Chimera (Legends scale G1 Reflector), NA H22T Translucent Chimera & NA


Via Newage Weibo*we can share for you images of the color prototype of*Newage NA H22 Chimera (Legends scale G1 Reflector) and its variants NA H22T Translucent Chimera &#38; NA H22D Rear Window. Newage is sure pleasing fans of the competitive Legends scale market with their take on the G1 Reflector trio. We have a very nice cartoon-accurate design and with a nice range of posability. Very nice robots for their size. This release includes weapons, a big front lens, and a tiny camera that fits with other Legends class figures. Additionally, we have images of two variants:*NA H22T Translucent &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage NA H22 Chimera (Legends scale G1 Reflector), NA H22T Translucent Chimera & NA H22D Rear Window Color Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



