2022 guest announcement: writer and archivist Jim Sorenson. Sorenson is a staple in both fandom and the creative aspect of the Transformers franchise, and you can find his work behind the scenes of many different robotic projects, such as The Allspark Almanac, Legacy
: The Art of Transformers Packaging, Transformers: The Art of Prime, and several contributions to the fanfictional universe of the TCC, including Beast Wars: Uprising, and Ask Vector Prime. Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation blog
for details about the convention?s scheduled August 12-14 return to its Hilton Birmingham Metropole » Continue Reading.
