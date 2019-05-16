Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Jim Sorenson To Attend TFNation 2022
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,189
Jim Sorenson To Attend TFNation 2022


TFNation shares another 2022 guest announcement: writer and archivist Jim Sorenson. Sorenson is a staple in both fandom and the creative aspect of the Transformers franchise, and you can find his work behind the scenes of many different robotic projects, such as The Allspark Almanac, Legacy: The Art of Transformers Packaging, Transformers: The Art of Prime, and several contributions to the fanfictional universe of the TCC, including Beast Wars: Uprising, and Ask Vector Prime. Stay tuned to this space and the TFNation blog for details about the convention?s scheduled August 12-14 return to its Hilton Birmingham Metropole &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Jim Sorenson To Attend TFNation 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:20 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.