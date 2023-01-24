TFcon is very happy to welcome David Sobolov the voice of Blitzwing in the Bumblebee Movie, Depth Charge in Beast Wars and Shockwave in Transformers Prime as a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2023
. He will also voice Battletrap and Rhinox in the upcoming film Rise of the Beasts. David will participate in an autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule for the exact time before the event. David Sobolov is presented by The Chosen Prime
