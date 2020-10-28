TFW2005 member Lucas35 reports that War World continues in the 5-page preview of Transformers issue #26
via PopCultHQ. Power up your review of the artwork, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Freddie Williams II (Cover Artist), Billie Montfort (Cover Artist), Alex Milne
(Cover Artist), Josh Perez (Colorist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist) As the two new leaders of Cybertron’s most dominant factions step into their new roles, one finds himself seeking council from one of the four Great Generals-for better or for worse. Meanwhile, the other is given council by » Continue Reading.
