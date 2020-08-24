|
Transformers Studio Series SS-68 Leadfoot Found At Target
Thanks to*Dirge121*for sharing in our boards photographic proof of his sighting of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-68 Leadfoot at Target. The final Studio Series Dark Of The Moon Wrecker was found and bought at Target in Idaho for $19.99. Time to check you nearest Target store to try to add Leadfoot for your Movieverse collection. Happy hunting!
