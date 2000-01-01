Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:17 PM   #1
Shepp
Maverick Hunter
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Brantford, Ontario
Posts: 2,775
Looking for mule for tfcon 2017
I'm looking for someone from Brantford and area to bring two items to tfcon on my behalf for a couple board members, with compensation, of course. Let me know if interested.
