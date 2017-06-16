|
TFW2005?s Titans Return Triggerhappy Gallery
Our next Transformers gallery update is a toy who topped many favorite of 2016 lists. It’s the one and only, Triggerhappy
! Triggerhappy deserves his fame for good reason. First, he’s an excellent likeness of the original toy, right down to the arm transformation and the double-barreled lasers that make him look like something out of a 1980s shoot-em-up arcade game. Second, he has a clever transformation – dare we saw, the cleverest in the line until Topspin came along? Third, the robot mode looks every bit as excellent as the spaceship mode, with the added bonus of a full » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005’s Titans Return Triggerhappy Gallery
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.