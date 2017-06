TFW2005?s Titans Return Triggerhappy Gallery

Our next Transformers gallery update is a toy who topped many favorite of 2016 lists. It's the one and only, Triggerhappy ! Triggerhappy deserves his fame for good reason. First, he's an excellent likeness of the original toy, right down to the arm transformation and the double-barreled lasers that make him look like something out of a 1980s shoot-em-up arcade game. Second, he has a clever transformation – dare we saw, the cleverest in the line until Topspin came along? Third, the robot mode looks every bit as excellent as the spaceship mode, with the added bonus of a full