Transformers Go Karts featuring Optimus Prime and Bumblebee
We’ve got word that Wal-Mart is now carrying Transformers themed Go-Karts. They aren’t a Jazz peddlecar, but they’re still pretty cool with styling based on Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. But not just any Optimus Prime or Bumblebee, these are taking inspiration from the original Generation 1 versions, albeit the artwork is a bit more rounded and cartoonish than the original show. They were spotted in*Kingstowne, Virginia by TFW member JdotMtron.
