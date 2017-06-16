|
China?s GX Airlines Transformers The Last Knight Airbus is More Than Meets the Eye
Via Weibo, we have several images of a Transformers The Last Knight themed airbus aircraft currently in use by Chinese domestic airline, GX Airlines. The airline is based out of*Guangxi China, and has adorned the aircraft with images of Optimus Prime and Bumblebee on the outside, images of Bumblebee on the luggage compartments inside, and a shot of Optimus Prime on the headrests. The company even sells a model of the plan complete with accurate detailing. It’s a plane that is more than meets the eye! Check out the images attached to this post.
