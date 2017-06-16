|
Transformers The Last Knight Voyager Wave 2 and Leader Wave 1 out in the Philippines
We’ve got word that some much-awaited Transformers The Last Knight toys are now out in the Philippines. Voyager Class Wave 2 with Hound and Megatron, and Leader Class Wave 1 with Optimus Prime and another Megatron have all been sighted in a Toy Kingdom store, by Cybertron Philippines member*Faisal Alonto.* Hopefully this means a wider US retail sighting will follow soon for all of these. When it does, be sure to share the happy news with your fellow local fans in our Transformers Sightings
board.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.