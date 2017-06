Transformers The Last Knight Voyager Wave 2 and Leader Wave 1 out in the Philippines

We’ve got word that some much-awaited Transformers The Last Knight toys are now out in the Philippines. Voyager Class Wave 2 with Hound and Megatron, and Leader Class Wave 1 with Optimus Prime and another Megatron have all been sighted in a Toy Kingdom store, by Cybertron Philippines member*Faisal Alonto.* Hopefully this means a wider US retail sighting will follow soon for all of these. When it does, be sure to share the happy news with your fellow local fans in our Transformers Sightings board.The post Transformers The Last Knight Voyager Wave 2 and Leader Wave 1 out in the Philippines appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM