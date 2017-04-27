Thanks to 2005 Boards member*THE-TRANSFORMER we have an interesting update of some products shown at the recent Thailand Comic Con:*Toylaxy Transformers Statues: SD X And Comic Art. At Thailand Comic-Con, statue company Toylaxy Unique Handcraft Studio
revealed two new statue lines based on Transformers. These are fully licensed prototypes shown, pending approval. The two lines are: *SD X Toylaxy has joined forces with HEROCROSS to produce a super-deformed line of statues. Four were revealed being, Bumblebee, Megatron, Optimus Prime and Soundwave. “They are too cute to resist, see the real cuteness” *Comic Art They are also producing a G1 » Continue Reading.
The post Thailand Comic Con – Toylaxy Transformers Statues: SD X And Comic Art
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...