Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Thailand Comic Con ? Toylaxy Transformers Statues: SD X And Comic Art
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,457
Thailand Comic Con ? Toylaxy Transformers Statues: SD X And Comic Art


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*THE-TRANSFORMER we have an interesting update of some products shown at the recent Thailand Comic Con:*Toylaxy Transformers Statues: SD X And Comic Art. At Thailand Comic-Con, statue company Toylaxy Unique Handcraft Studio revealed two new statue lines based on Transformers. These are fully licensed prototypes shown, pending approval. The two lines are: *SD X Toylaxy has joined forces with HEROCROSS to produce a super-deformed line of statues. Four were revealed being, Bumblebee, Megatron, Optimus Prime and Soundwave. “They are too cute to resist, see the real cuteness” *Comic Art They are also producing a G1 &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Thailand Comic Con – Toylaxy Transformers Statues: SD X And Comic Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Movie Trilogy Series Optimus Prime Mechtech Armory Trailor New 2011
Transformers
Transformers Fall of Cybertron Starscream Thundercracker Skywarp Deluxe set of 3
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS BEAST WARS TRANSMETAL RAMPAGE ACTION FIGURE LOOSE
Transformers
HUGE LOT TRANSFORMERS ROBOT ACTION FIGURE COLLECTIBLE TAKARA HASBRO TOMY
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys (Make Toys) - CHAOS PALADIN Power Core Combiner The Fallen
Transformers
Transformers Sams Club Optimus Prime and RID Ultra Magnus Omega Prime
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:05 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.