Old Today, 10:22 PM   #1
Protoman
Hot Rod/Rodimus Fanboy
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Montreal (Iacon)
Posts: 9,526
Cool Transformers The Last Knight Tiny Turbo Changers ID Help
Video about the line, how to ID the toys in the blind bag and some minor blind bag history

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aACRo5Cs42I
