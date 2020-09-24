|
Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game Official Gameplay Trailer
Bandai Namco Europe YouTube channel
have uploaded a new*Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game Official Gameplay Trailer. Published and developed by*Outright Games*and*Coatsink*respectively, the game will be available on*October 23rd, 2020*for the*Playstation 4,*Xbox One,*PC (Steam), and*Nintendo Switch. Transformers: Battlegrounds is described as a tactical*warfare adventure which uses the Transformers Cyberverse art and characters. This is the first*Transformers*game ever for the Switch and the first TF console game in five years. You can watch the trailer below and then share your impressions*about this new Transformers video game on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers: Battlegrounds Video Game Official Gameplay Trailer
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca