Old Today, 03:22 PM   #1
MahtimusPrime09
The Prime of Primes
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal,Quebec
Posts: 173
Looking For Comics At TFCon
Hey Cybertronians!

I am looking for comics at TFCon. I want many of those from IDW, but also comics from pretty much every other series. Offer away!

I am wondering if any of you are bringing some, or if you know of any sellers at the con itself.

Let me know!
lifedragon99
Generation 1
Join Date: Jul 2009
Location: Toronto
Posts: 75
Re: Looking For Comics At TFCon
You might already know this but Montreal Comic con is July 6-8. Never been myself but I have been to Toronto Comic Con and Toronto Fan Expo and they have them in boxes and sets depending on the booth you go to.
MahtimusPrime09
The Prime of Primes
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: Montreal,Quebec
Posts: 173
Re: Looking For Comics At TFCon
Hey! I was aware, but I have never been. Would like to check it out. Thanks for letting me know.
