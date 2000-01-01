Today, 03:22 PM #1 MahtimusPrime09 The Prime of Primes Join Date: Jun 2015 Location: Montreal,Quebec Posts: 173 Looking For Comics At TFCon Hey Cybertronians!



I am looking for comics at TFCon. I want many of those from IDW, but also comics from pretty much every other series. Offer away!



I am wondering if any of you are bringing some, or if you know of any sellers at the con itself.



Let me know!

You might already know this but Montreal Comic con is July 6-8. Never been myself but I have been to Toronto Comic Con and Toronto Fan Expo and they have them in boxes and sets depending on the booth you go to. Today, 04:10 PM #3 MahtimusPrime09 The Prime of Primes Join Date: Jun 2015 Location: Montreal,Quebec Posts: 173 Re: Looking For Comics At TFCon Quote: lifedragon99 Originally Posted by You might already know this but Montreal Comic con is July 6-8. Never been myself but I have been to Toronto Comic Con and Toronto Fan Expo and they have them in boxes and sets depending on the booth you go to. Hey! I was aware, but I have never been. Would like to check it out. Thanks for letting me know.

