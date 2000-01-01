You might already know this but Montreal Comic con is July 6-8. Never been myself but I have been to Toronto Comic Con and Toronto Fan Expo and they have them in boxes and sets depending on the booth you go to.
You might already know this but Montreal Comic con is July 6-8. Never been myself but I have been to Toronto Comic Con and Toronto Fan Expo and they have them in boxes and sets depending on the booth you go to.
Hey! I was aware, but I have never been. Would like to check it out. Thanks for letting me know.
__________________
The New MP-09:
MahtimusPrime09
"Freedom is the right of all sentient collectors."