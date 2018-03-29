|
DX9 X34B Plissken (Legends Scaled Nemesis Prime / Black Convoy)
Impressed with the Legends scaled G1 Optimus Prime DX9 Dutch
? If you are a fan of black repaints, get ready for*DX9 X34B Plissken,*the obvious dark repaint in Nemesis Prime/Black Convoy colors. The images were shared via DX9 Facebook
*and you can go wrong with an evil Prime. The images show no differences in accessories or parts with the DX9 Dutch Color prototype we reported recently
, with no Roller seen yet. This should be a great addition to the growing market of Legends scaled figures. No information on price or release date yet. You can now click on the » Continue Reading.
