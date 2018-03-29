Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,982
DX9 X34B Plissken (Legends Scaled Nemesis Prime / Black Convoy)


Impressed with the Legends scaled G1 Optimus Prime DX9 Dutch? If you are a fan of black repaints, get ready for*DX9 X34B Plissken,*the obvious dark repaint in Nemesis Prime/Black Convoy colors. The images were shared via DX9 Facebook*and you can go wrong with an evil Prime. The images show no differences in accessories or parts with the DX9 Dutch Color prototype we reported recently, with no Roller seen yet. This should be a great addition to the growing market of Legends scaled figures. No information on price or release date yet. You can now click on the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post DX9 X34B Plissken (Legends Scaled Nemesis Prime / Black Convoy) appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Today, 12:58 PM
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,389
Re: DX9 X34B Plissken (Legends Scaled Nemesis Prime / Black Convoy)
Why he is called "Plissken"? Doesn't look like Snake at all.

