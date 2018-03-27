Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
DX9 Dutch (Legends Scaled G1 Optimus Prime) Color Prototype Gallery


It didn’t take too much for DX9 to reveal the color prototype of their DX9 Dutch (Legends Scaled G1 Optimus Prime). We had just reported the first render and information about this release a few days ago. Now via DX9 Facebook account, we hace a complete gallery of this impressive Legends scaled G1 Optimus Prime. Only 10.6 cm tall, but he will include the trailer (completely functional, transforms into battle station), laser gun and the the iconic energy axe. The chest not only can open and hold the Matrix, but it’s angled and sharp as the animation model. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post DX9 Dutch (Legends Scaled G1 Optimus Prime) Color Prototype Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



