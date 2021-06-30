Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Target Fall Geek Out: Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up Revealed


Target have updated their Collector’s spot section with our first images of the new*Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up as well as official Kingdom Road Rage pre-orders. We finally have our first look at this terrific Universal Monsters x Transformers crossover. As it was rumored in our boards, this figure is a retool/redeco of Titans Return Mindwipe. We also have a look a the packaging which looks like an old VHS tape as it was mentioned in Draculu’s official description.*Pre-orders should go live today in a few hours together with Kingdom Road Rage (which already has an inactive listing). See &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Target Fall Geek Out: Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Re: Target Fall Geek Out: Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up Revealed
That dracula is an easy pass, especially with that mold.
Surprised if they fixed the issues with the wings eventually crumbling, probably not.
Re: Target Fall Geek Out: Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up Revealed
dont think human (or supernatural) humanoid characters are the right direction for cross overs.

A-Team, Knight Rider, Herby the Love Bug, Italian Job Mini, James Bond cars, Road Warrior Ford Falcon, Smokey & Bandit Trans-Am, Bluesmobile, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Mach 5 Speed Racer, Akira Bike, Halo Warthog, Miami Vice Ferrari,any GI Joe vehicle, list of superior options keeps going.

Watch this have a large up charge for Universal licensing despite the fact that generic Dracula is long past copyrights
Re: Target Fall Geek Out: Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up Revealed
This is a fun looking collab. Preordered for now until a more local option is available.
