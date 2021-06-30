Re: Target Fall Geek Out: Transformers Collaborative Draculus Mash-up Revealed

dont think human (or supernatural) humanoid characters are the right direction for cross overs.



A-Team, Knight Rider, Herby the Love Bug, Italian Job Mini, James Bond cars, Road Warrior Ford Falcon, Smokey & Bandit Trans-Am, Bluesmobile, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Mach 5 Speed Racer, Akira Bike, Halo Warthog, Miami Vice Ferrari,any GI Joe vehicle, list of superior options keeps going.



Watch this have a large up charge for Universal licensing despite the fact that generic Dracula is long past copyrights



