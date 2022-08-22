Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,812
Hasbro To Reevaluate Its Entertainment Plans


Thanks to an article by Bloomberg, we now know that Hasbro is in the process of reevaluating its entertainment plans. The article highlights multiple factors including the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic wreaking havoc on Hollywood box-office, and the passing of Hasbro’s former CEO, Brian Goldner, as the root causes of the reevaluation. Mr. Goldner was also a part of the director board of Paramount Global (formerly known as Viacom CBS). His passing may have severed the tight connection between Paramount Pictures and Hasbro. At the moment, Paramount produces and distributes entertainment based on Hasbro properties such as Transformers, G.I. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro To Reevaluate Its Entertainment Plans appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



