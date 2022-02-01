Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:18 AM   #1
LBD "Nytetrayn"
FanExpo Exclusives?
FanExpo is this weekend in Toronto, and in previous years, I've seen and even gotten some SDCC exclusives at the show (including Throne of the Primes Optimus Primal and the black/gold Powermaster Optimus skateboard set from Titans Return).

I can't seem to find anything about any at the show this year, though, and that's a big incentive for me to go right now. I don't know if I've just looked in the wrong places, but I can't find anything of the sort, and I don't want to blow $40 to get in for a day if there's nothing for me there.
