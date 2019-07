Newage Legends Scale G1 Insecticons: H10 Abadon (Kickback), H-11 Berial (Shrapnel) &

3P company Newage have uploaded via their Weibo account *images of the color prototypes of their next entry in the Legends scale market:*H10 Abadon (Kickback), H-11 Berial (Shrapnel) & H-12 H12 Asmodeus (Bombshell), the G1 Insecticons. These are small but very articulated figures with a great cartoon-accurate design in both modes. Each toy includes the respective classic gun and three Energon cubes as extra bonus. We still have no concrete information price or release date, but they are likely to be sold as a set of three. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post » Continue Reading. The post Newage Legends Scale G1 Insecticons: H10 Abadon (Kickback), H-11 Berial (Shrapnel) & H-12 H12 Asmodeus (Bombshell) Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM