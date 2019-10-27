|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up October Week 4
More and more toys have surfaced in different countries around the world, and 2005 Boards members let us know what is hitting shelves globally. This week, more Cyberverse Power Of The Spark figures are available in Australia, Asia and Europe. Some more Studio Series have been spotted in Asia, as well as the massive Omega Supreme. Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Wave 4 Scouts In Australia
*Thanks to*Ozformers
*we can report that the new Cyberverse Scraplet has been spotted at*a BigW in Brisbane. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/france-transformers-sightings.195226/page-2#post-17362093">Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Wave 5 1-Step Changers, Wave 2 Spark Armor Battle class, » Continue Reading.
