TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  October Week 4


More and more toys have surfaced in different countries around the world, and 2005 Boards members let us know what is hitting shelves globally. This week, more Cyberverse Power Of The Spark figures are available in Australia, Asia and Europe. Some more Studio Series have been spotted in Asia, as well as the massive Omega Supreme. Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Wave 4 Scouts In Australia *Thanks to*Ozformers*we can report that the new Cyberverse Scraplet has been spotted at*a BigW in Brisbane. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/france-transformers-sightings.195226/page-2#post-17362093">Cyberverse Power Of The Spark Wave 5 1-Step Changers, Wave 2 Spark Armor Battle class, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  October Week 4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
