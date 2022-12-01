Decepticon Army King of the Obscure Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis Posts: 2,128

Transformers ROTB Beast Alliance sublines released in Canada Undrave for letting us know that Transformers ROTB Beast Alliance sublines have been released in Canada.



The sublines consists of Beast Battle Masters, Battle Chargers, Beast Combiners, and Beast Weaponizers.



The sighting was made at a local toy shop in Quebec.



