Transformers ROTB Beast Alliance sublines released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member Undrave
for letting us know that Transformers ROTB Beast Alliance sublines
have been released in Canada.
The sublines consists of Beast Battle Masters
, Battle Chargers
, Beast Combiners
, and Beast Weaponizers
.
The sighting was made at a local toy shop in Quebec.
