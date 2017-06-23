|
Transformers The Last Knight Mission to Cybertron Megatron and Skullitron Released
Via TFW2005 member Keldroc, we’ve got word that the Toys R Us exclusive Transformers The Last Knight Deluxe figures have hit US retail. Megatron (a remold of the 2013 Deluxe Megatron from the Generations line) and Skullitron (a remold of The Last Knight Deluxe Steelbane) were sighted in*the La Cienega TRU in Los Angeles. Happy hunting Transformers fans!
