It’s that time of month, as*Previewsworld
*has posted the previews for IDW Publishing’s May releases. In addition to the regular releases of Optimus Prime, Lost Light, Till All Are One, and Revolutionaries, we’ll be getting the final issue of Revolution: Aw Yeah! and a special surprise: the first installment of the Hasbro Heroes Sourcebook, featuring a collection of bios covering Hasbro characters from A to D, along with other bonuses. This month also sees the release of collections for the Autocracy Trilogy, the Transformers’ most Epic Battles, and the first six issues of Optimus Prime. Check out the solicits and » Continue Reading.
The post IDW May 2017 solicitations
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...