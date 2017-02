Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,066

It's that time of month, as Previewsworld has posted the previews for IDW Publishing's May releases. In addition to the regular releases of Optimus Prime, Lost Light, Till All Are One, and Revolutionaries, we'll be getting the final issue of Revolution: Aw Yeah! and a special surprise: the first installment of the Hasbro Heroes Sourcebook, featuring a collection of bios covering Hasbro characters from A to D, along with other bonuses. This month also sees the release of collections for the Autocracy Trilogy, the Transformers' most Epic Battles, and the first six issues of Optimus Prime.

