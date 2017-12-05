Thanks to a report on*TransformersChile.Cl
*on Facebook we can rerport that The Last Knight Knight Armor Turbo Changer Hound was found now at Chilean retail.* Knight Armor Turbo Changer*Hound,*the only release on the final Wave 3 of this line, was spotted*at Falabella store at Paseo Puente, in Santiago for 19990 Chilean Pesos (30,78 US Dollars). TLK Legion figures Crosshairs and Drift were also found, so Megatron should be in other stores too. They were sold for 5990 Pesos (9.22 US Dollars). Happy hunting for all Chilean fans. Keep reporting your sightings in our 2005 Boards!
The post The Last Knight Knight Armor Turbo Changer Hound Spotted at Chilean retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...