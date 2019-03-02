Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,278

TFW2005 Reviews Transformers TCG Wave 2 Rise of the Combiners



The Transformers Trading Card Game officially dropped wave 2 yesterday, and TFW2005’s own Vangelus and Aaron have run the new cards to show off what they can do!* After the break you can read their thoughts on the new Combiner mechanics, new methods for playing, and new options for building out decks.* Vangelus has also graced everyone with not one but two instructional videos.* Keep reading* to check it all out! Official Press Release: The Transformers Trading Card Game continues to grow as its second set rumbles into stores TODAY! RISE OF THE COMBINERS sees the battlefield changed forever as



The Transformers Trading Card Game officially dropped wave 2 yesterday, and TFW2005's own Vangelus and Aaron have run the new cards to show off what they can do!* After the break you can read their thoughts on the new Combiner mechanics, new methods for playing, and new options for building out decks.* Vangelus has also graced everyone with not one but two instructional videos.* Keep reading* to check it all out! Official Press Release: The Transformers Trading Card Game continues to grow as its second set rumbles into stores TODAY! RISE OF THE COMBINERS sees the battlefield changed forever as





The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

For more info go to __________________The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.FREE PARKINGFor more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/