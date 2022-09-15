Transformers EarthSpark New Promotional Video ? Characters, Transformations & Alt Mod
The official Transformers Instagram and Facebook accounts*and Nickelodeon Twitter have just uploaded a new*Transformers EarthSpark New Promotional Video. This new promotional material gives a clear look at some returning and new characters from the show and giving us our first look at the alt mode of some of them as well as their voices! Several surprises to see here! Read on for details: Optimus Prime – Semi-truck Trash – Motorcycle Twitch – Air Drone Bumlbebee – Yellow sports car Wheeljack – Rally car Elita-1 – All-terrain 4×4 Arcee – Muscle car Skullcruncher – Croctobot Swindle – SUV » Continue Reading.