Today, 02:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers EarthSpark New Promotional Video ? Characters, Transformations & Alt Mod


The official Transformers Instagram and Facebook accounts*and Nickelodeon Twitter have just uploaded a new*Transformers EarthSpark New Promotional Video. This new promotional material gives a clear look at some returning and new characters from the show and giving us our first look at the alt mode of some of them as well as their voices! Several surprises to see here! Read on for details: Optimus Prime – Semi-truck Trash – Motorcycle Twitch – Air Drone Bumlbebee – Yellow sports car Wheeljack – Rally car Elita-1 – All-terrain 4&#215;4 Arcee – Muscle car Skullcruncher – Croctobot Swindle – SUV &#187; Continue Reading.

Marcotron
Soundwave as a Stealth Airplane actually makes a bit of sense.
I'm also kindof interested to see what figure they make of Arcee as a 60s muscle car.
canprime
Soundwave as a Stealth Airplane actually makes a bit of sense.
Still one of my favourite takes on Soundwave was the Prime Reaper Drone-like vehicle for him.
