Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page KO DX9 Hulkie
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:13 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,070
KO DX9 Hulkie
What with modern legends scaled Devastators, I looked back at a KO of the first of these types with DK9's Hulkie!

https://youtu.be/Ncu-mjM90OQ
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Grimlock Transformers Premier The Last Knight Figure 2016
Transformers
Dinobot Slug Transformers Premier The Last Knight Figure 2016
Transformers
Funko Pop NBA Basketball Legends Nets Julius Erving Action Figure New
Transformers
Vintage Tomy Transformer Toy Transforming Toy Blue White -M61
Transformers
Funko Pop NBA Basketball Legends Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas Action Figure New
Transformers
Transformers Beachcomber Legends Class 3" Mini Figure
Transformers
Transformers Movie Rescue Ratchet Battle of the Spark 3" Mini Figure
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.