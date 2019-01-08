Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:21 AM
sdmacleod
Generation 2
sdmacleod's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: May 2014
Location: Edmonton
Posts: 127
Seige Commander Jetfire up for Preorder on TRU.ca
This caught me by surprise this morning:
http://www.toysrus.ca/product/index....ctId=171901656
Says "Estimated Ship date: 8/1/2019" $119.99

I'm equally surprised that I don't see it elsewhere, since I don't recall TRU ever doing preorders before
