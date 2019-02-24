|
Shockwave Lab SL-44 LED Upgrade Kit For Masterpiece Movie MPM-05 Barricade
Shockwave Lab Weibo
*has uploaded Images of another LED upgrade kit for the*Masterpiece Movie MPM-05 Barricade. The*SL-44 LED Upgrade Kit will give the Decepticon bad cop two great light effects. You have*2 options for the LED position: on the chest or over the shoulders. The kit seems easy to install and it will sure give you a great display option to show off Barricade on your display. No information on release date or price at the moment, but you can check out the images on this news post after the jump.
The post Shockwave Lab SL-44 LED Upgrade Kit For Masterpiece Movie MPM-05 Barricade
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/